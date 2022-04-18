FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —The city of Fresno could purchase the Tower Theatre according to a news release from two city council members Monday morning.

In a joint release from Fresno city council members Miguel Arias and Esmeralda Soria, it was announced that the city of Fresno would consider purchasing the property that has been the subject of dozens of protests in a special meeting.

The news release states that the purchase price of $6.5 million would include the Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor restaurant which is on the same parcel of land as Tower Theatre. Additionally, Sequoia Brewery would purchase a $1.2 million portion of the property and be “given certain credits and compensation for legal fees, based on their litigation rights in their pending court case and for parking rights.”

If it becomes a City-owned public facility, the release says that Tower Theatre would be “accessible to all groups to utilize including all religious organizations.”