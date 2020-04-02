City of Fresno to close city parks Easter weekend over concerns of COVID-19 spread

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced the City of Fresno will close all city parks on Easter weekend due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The parks including Woodward and Roeding Regional Parks will be shut down starting Saturday April 11th through April 12th.

Brand said security guards and code enforcement officers will be monitoring the park but said he is relying mostly on the citizens to voluntarily comply.

“You can see that people are creatures of habit,” said Brand. “They want to socialize. They want to be together, you know, these holidays are coming up. Families want to get together, but you can see what is going on across the world, back east, and New York. There are deadly consequences if we don’t get it right.”

Robbie West, who has lived in the area for over 30 years, agreed with Brand’s decision.

“To see the number of people that come into the park on Easter,” said West. “It would be terrible. So I think that everybody just needs to do their part and not congregate in large groups.”

The park is scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 13.

