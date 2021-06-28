City of Fresno to begin inspections of the Trails End mobile home park

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno announced Monday during a press conference with Mayor Dyer and Councilmember Garry Bredefeld that code enforcement will begin inspections of the Trails End mobile home park.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said the city attorney’s office and code enforcement will be sending five teams with at least 30 inspectors and other enforcement staff from fire and police departments to the Trails End Mobile Home Park to conduct an inspection

Dyer said the inspectors will be looking for hazardous situations and anything that will present problems.

Community Coordinators will also be on-site to provide support and resources to residents of the Park.