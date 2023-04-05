FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno Department of Public Works received an additional $100,000 in funding from Caltrans to add to the highway litter removal program.

Officials say the city’s highway litter removal vendor, ScrubCan, began servicing three highways last August within the City of Fresno. Highway 99, Highway 168, and Highway 180 were serviced once per month and Highway 41 twice per month.

“When people travel through our city, we want it to be clean – and we want the residents of Fresno to have pride in the place they live,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “By increasing our highway litter removal efforts from monthly to weekly, we continue our success beautifying Fresno and restoring our city’s curb appeal. I’m truly thankful to Caltrans for this investment.”

Officials say with the additional $100,000 in funding from Caltrans, the City will now be able to service all four highways on a weekly cycle for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2023.