City of Fresno provides surgical masks to small businesses that need them to re-open safely

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As businesses in Fresno begin to reopen, the mayor announced a mask donation campaign for small businesses so they can meet re-opening requirements.

“We recognize that many small businesses want to re-open but are unable to provide facial coverings that are essential for everyone’s health and safety,” Mayor Lee Brand said. “Masks and other personal protective equipment are an important part of managing the spread of COVID-19, so it’s important for the City to step up and donate masks to the businesses most impacted by this pandemic so our citizens stay healthy and our economy can get moving again.”

The city is providing an initial donation of 10,000 disposable surgical masks to hand out to small businesses for their customers, with another 4,000 cloth masks for employees to be made available later this week, the city said.

The surgical masks are available in packs of 25.

Small businesses in Fresno that need a mask donation should contact the City’s Code Enforcement Department at 559-621-8400 to set up delivery times.

The city said Code Enforcement staff will deliver the masks as a resource for businesses affected by COVID-19 to give them the protective equipment they need to re-open safely.

