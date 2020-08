Courtesy of the City of Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno is partnering with Central Valley Children’s Services Network to provide child care vouchers for essential workers.

This program is for essential workers who are not able to work remotely.

This program will end Dec. 31.

