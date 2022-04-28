FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Fresno passed a new city ordinance Thursday in hopes to stop illegal fireworks.

The new proposal would double the current fines related to fireworks and would hold more people accountable.

Under the new ordinance, the first offense would be a $2,000 fine, the second offense is $3,000, and the subsequent fines of $5,000 from the third fine onwards.

The council voted 6-0 to approve the new ordinance. The new ordinance is set to take effect at the end of May.