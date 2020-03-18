City of Fresno orders residents to ‘shelter in place’ (with many exceptions)

The shelter order is from March 19 through March 31

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno on Wednesday issued a “Shelter in Place” order effective Thursday amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The order continues through the end of the month.

“The intent of this order is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible,” the order states.

“All individuals currently residing within the City are called to shelter at their place of residence. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence,” the order states.

So essentially, residents may go outside for “outdoor activity,” but residents must comply with social distancing requirements whenever possible.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Essential businesses” will still be allowed to operate and residents will still be able to go to one of these places.

“Non-essential businesses” are being ordered to “cease all activities at facilities located within the City except Minimum Basic Operations … For clarity, businesses may also continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities at their own residences (i.e., working from home),” the order states.

In other words, residents may only leave their residences to perform “Essential Activities.”

It’s important to note that the city stopped short of saying they would enforce the order by ticketing residents or worse.

Here are the businesses that the city says are “essential” and “non-essential:”

Essential businesses

Healthcare Providers Doctors, dentists, pharmacies, veterinarians, mental health professionals

Utility companies Water, power, cable, internet

Government services

Grocery stores Farmer’s markets, convenience stores, pet supply, drug stores

Farming

Homeless service providers

Media

Gas stations and auto repair

Banks

Hardware stores

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, HVAC

Mailing and shipping services

Schools*

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Restaurants (take out only)

Office supply stores

Transportation providers Airlines, busses, taxi, rideshare

Home-based care for seniors, adults, children

Residential facilities for seniors, adults, children

Professional services Legal, accounting Only as needed to assist with legally man

Childcare facilities**

* For purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, observing social distancing



** Providing services to enable employees exempted in the order to work as permitted, and with the restrictions set forth in Order Sections 1.16.21.1 through 1.16.21.4.

According to the order, “All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open” while maintaining adequate social distancing from employees and customers.

Non-essential businesses

Gyms and fitness centers

Movie theaters

Amusement centers

Bars, nightclubs

Salons, barbers, day spas

Auto sales

Other retail

Clothing, bookstores

Private clubs

Industrial and manufacturing not related to essential function.

“This is not an exhaustive list. For more information, see Emergency Order No. 2020-02 or call 559-621-8400.”

“All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for the limited purposes as expressly permitted herein. Nothing in this Order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or living unit,” the order states.

The city of Clovis on Wednesday said they were not following suit, but said the city — which neighbors Fresno — “continues to follow the guidelines provided by Fresno County Health Department on this and other matters related to COVID-19.”

“I just attended a Police Chiefs’ meeting where the County’s Interim Health Officer updated the group. According to Dr. Vohra, there continues to be two confirmed COVID19 cases in Fresno County, and they are both travel-related,” Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger. “There are no confirmed community transmission cases in the County at this time. We continue to follow the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s expertise in this situation.”

COVID-19 resource links:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.