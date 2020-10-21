City of Fresno opens application process for $830k Revolving Loan Fund to help small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Fresno on Wednesday said it will begin accepting applications for loans that provide gap financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Totaling $830,000 in CARES Act money awarded to the city from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Revolving Loan Fund will give individual loans between $10,000 and $100,000 and are designed to be easier to qualify for than traditional loans.

“We must continue to support our local business owners as they meet the financial challenges of this crisis and provide the assistance they need to stay open and remain active,” said Mayor Lee Brand.

Fresno businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply through the Cen Cal Business Finance Group, which is administering the loan fund.

Frank Gallegos, who is executive director at Cen Cal Business Finance Group, said it has assisted Fresno businesses for over 35 years and looks forward to getting this money out quickly.

To apply for a loan from the Revolving Loan Fund, contact Cen Cal Business Finance Group at 559-227-1158 or email intern@cencalfinance.com for more information

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.