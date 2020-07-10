City of Fresno officials ‘does not support’ annual Harvard Block Sale as COVID-19 cases rise in the county

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno says they do not support the annual Harvard Block Sale as COVID-19 cases rise in the county, according to a statement Friday afternoon.

City officials say that due to the dramatic increase of positive COVID-19 tests in Fresno County and with hospital system at or over-capacity, large congregations of people are still prohibited by the State of California and should not occur at this time.

Mayor Lee Brand and City Council say they want to clarify that while yard sales and other sales of personal property conducted by residents on their premises are considered an authorized activity, this particular event exceeds the recommendations for traditional yard sale activity.

Officials say they strongly urge the block sale organizers and neighborhood participants to postpone the event until public health conditions improve in the community.

Fresnans! @CityofFresno has clarified that block sales or combined yard sales are prohibited. Code Enforcement will be out there! I ask you to not participate in the annual Harvard Block Sale and avoid people getting sick. Remember there’s 0 capacity at our hospitals. — Esmeralda Soria (@Esmeralda_Soria) July 10, 2020

For the latest information on all City-issued emergency orders and other coronavirus-related decisions, call 3-1-1 or visit the City of Fresno website at www.fresno.gov.

