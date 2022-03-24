FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With water in ever shorter supply, the City of Fresno is paying a dollar a square foot for homeowners to replace grass with water-efficient landscapes.

There is an additional 50 cents available per square foot for converting sprinklers to drip irrigation.

Carl Bell replaced some of the grass in his yard with drought-tolerant landscaping six years ago and says it’s required very little maintenance.

“Almost nothing. The maintenance has been to pick out a few weeds from the yard and maintain the drip that occasionally goes south,” Bell said.

Now, Bell says he is about to put down a new layer of mulch and relocate some plants.

“I like the softer look of the redwood chips. I have to say the three-quarter-inch aggregate takes the least amount of work.”

So why not use rock all over the yard? Fresno Water Conservation Supervisor Wendy Cornelius says it’s a mistake homeowners new to drought-tolerant landscaping sometimes make.

“You’re cooking the roots of the plant because you have this hot surface sitting on top of it. So we always recommend putting mulch around the plants,” Cornelius said.

It’s the kind of advice residents get in a free consultation when they sign up for the City of Fresno’s $1 per square foot lawn to garden rebate under the water section at fresno.gov

“Going water-wise doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice or make it look like the desert. There are wonderful plants that have different blooming periods that have great leaves that are native to our style of weather,” Cornelius said.

She says they want residents to be happy with the results.

“We want it to look good. Curb appeal. We want Fresno to look good,” Cornelius said.

Cornelius recommends browsing drought-tolerant plants at fresnogardening.org

Details on the rebate are available here.

A $1.00 per square foot rebate is available for the removal of existing lawns when replaced with water-efficient landscapes. The rebate amount is based on the square footage of lawn removed and replaced, up to a maximum of 1,500 square feet.

Many people believe that stunning gardens and beautiful yards are only possible through extensive watering, fertilization, and pesticide application. However, eye-catching gardens and landscapes are easily achieved by employing water-efficient landscaping.

These landscapes can help to save water, protect the environment, and require less maintenance than traditional landscapes centered around large lawns.

The Water Conservation Program requires that customers request a Water-Wise Landscape Consultation prior to removing a lawn for the Lawn to Garden rebate.

The free service is provided by the Water Conservation Program and includes recommendations for water-wise plants suitable for the Fresno area, irrigation installation, and lawn removal. Customers may request this service through the FresGO app or by calling the City of Fresno’s 311 Center at (559) 621-CITY or by dialing 3-1-1 within City limits.