FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s nothing that says 4th of July quite like fireworks and the city of Fresno got in on the action on Tuesday.

The city put the finishing touches on its first-ever fireworks show at McLane High School, free to the public.

With thousands of people expected, a pre-show smorgasbord was put together in advance.

“There’s gonna be tons of food, water, drinks for people available for them to purchase. Again, the fireworks show is free to the community. We’ll have music playing for everyone that tries to come out early,” said David Rodriguez, special events manager for Fresno.

Over 800 firework shells, and dozens of firework “cakes” were prepped for the show around 9:00 p.m., while families watch from a safe distance at McLane Stadium.

The doors opened on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., with 4,000 seats available.

“We don’t recommend coming out at 6 because of the heat. But if you like you can. We have the stadium open,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the event provides the chance for the city to offer a safe and legal alternative to dangerous illegal fireworks commonly seen throughout the City of Fresno on the 4th of July.

He says this year’s show is a “pilot program” which will help the city look to the future.

“If it does well this year, maybe we’ll have it here next year in another stadium so we can start offering them throughout the city of Fresno,” said Rodriguez.

McLane High School’s football team took advantage of the partnership this year, they took over the snack bar to raise money and offered one more option for families.

“We got tons of water, tons of soda, tons of candy. So come out, have some dollar bills, and get ready to have some fun,” said McLane Head Coach Andrew Pancotti.