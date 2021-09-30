City of Fresno keeps local eviction protections in place as statewide moratorium ends today

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- California’s eviction moratorium ends Thursday leaving millions of tenants at risk of losing their homes, a local moratorium in Fresno city limits will remain in effect until the city’s declaration of emergency is lifted.

According to Mayor Jerry Dyer, the decision of when to lift the local moratorium and declaration of emergency will likely happen at the beginning of next year.

“Regardless of what has occurred at the state level, residents in Fresno city limits will still have protections here over the next few months,” says Dyer.

Beginning Oct. 1, tenants throughout California can expect to receive an eviction notice if they have not paid at least 25% of rental debt accumulated between April 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, or have not paid their October rent in full.

In March 2020, the Fresno City Council adopted an ordinance that established a local eviction moratorium for residential and commercial renters. That moratorium will be in effect as long as the local declaration of emergency remains in place.

This means that the local eviction moratorium for nonpayment of rent in the City of Fresno will continue past Oct. 1.

The County of Fresno received money from the U.S. Treasury Department and the State Block Grant for Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The funds will be used for direct financial assistance to eligible renter households in the county’s jurisdiction that have been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent change, tenants who apply for the program are no longer required to submit proof of being financially impacted by COVID-19, they just have to submit a self-attestation form.

To see if you qualify for ERAP, click here.

Out of the $35 million the city received for federal rent assistance, Mayor Dyer says the city had distributed $10.7 million through the Fresno Emergency Rental Assistance Program so far, with $1.3 million to Pacific Gas and Electric for utility payment assistance.

“These dollars are going to be given more frequently over the next few months, in hopes we can avoid some unnecessary evictions,” Dyer says.