City of Fresno hosts tire disposal event

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In an effort to curb illegal dumping, the City of Fresno held a Waste Tire Amnesty Day event Saturday at the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.

Fresno residents could drop off up to nine unwanted tires per vehicle.

Organizers say the event is intended to prevent illegal tire dumping, divert waste tires from landfills, and help educate the public about waste tire recycling and proper tire maintenance.

“They can reduce it to different sized volumes so it can be used for different products. It can be used in playgrounds, streets and it can be used for power generation in cement factories,” said John Outfleet, Senior Community Revitalization Specialist.

Tire amnesty events are scheduled throughout the year and are free to Fresno residents.