FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno residents will be able to dispose of unwanted waste tires at no charge Saturday, Feb. 25, according to the City of Fresno.

City officials are hosting a Waste Tire Amnesty Day event, using grant funding available from CalRecycle.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until the trailer located at 510 W. Kearney Blvd (Fresno Chandler Executive Airport) is filled.

Fresno residents will be asked to provide identification such as a driver’s license, a utility bill, or an amnesty postcard demonstrating city residency.

Event restrictions include:

Participants must be City of Fresno residents

No tractor or diesel tires

No business-generated tires

Each resident is limited to nine tires per vehicle

Tires with rims or wheels will also be accepted.

Tire Amnesty Events are scheduled throughout the year and are intended to prevent illegal tire dumping, divert waste tires from landfills, and help educate the public about waste tire recycling and proper tire maintenance.