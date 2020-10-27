City of Fresno having a ‘BOO-tiful’ cleanup event for families

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The city of Fresno is hosting four Halloween themed beautification events in southwest Fresno on Saturday.

This family “BOO-tiful” event is in partnership with the city of Fresno’s Public Works Landscape Division, the Strategic Growth Council, Tree Fresno, and Every Neighborhood Partnership.

The city said the events are geared toward families with young children to provide a healthy and safe alternative to traditional door-to-door, trick-or-treat activities, and participants are encouraged to dress in costume.

Each family will receive a pre-packaged goodie bag with a generous assortment of candies and four passes each to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Storyland.

The first event will be held at Tupman Park, located on the southwest corner of California Avenue and Ventura Street and Tupman Street, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. where families from the community will plant a tree in the park and take part in the neighborhood cleanup.

A second event is a cleanup event at the Kearney Triangle Park, a pocket park at the corner of East Kearney Boulevard and Fresno Street, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A planting event will also take place at Chandler Park, at the corner of Oleander and Crystal avenue just off of Kearney Boulevard, from 11 a.m. to noon

A total of 30 trees will be planted between the two locations.

A park cleanup will also take place at Chandler Park during the same time. Volunteers can sign up for any of the Keep Fresno “BOO-tiful” events on Eventbrite at the KFB Facebook page.

Social distancing and safety protocols will be followed at each event.

The city of Fresno will have a limited supply of PPE (including masks, rubber gloves, and sanitary wipes.

