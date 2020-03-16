City of Fresno declares a state of emergency; police to ensure bars are closed

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The City of Fresno declared a state of the emergency Monday following a closed-session decision made by Fresno City Council in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We are ready to work together to do whatever it takes,” said Council President Miguel Arias.

The announcement comes after similar announcements by Fresno County and the State of California.

“I believe this is a sensible step to ensure the City of Fresno is in the best position to protect the people of Fresno and be eligible for any federal or state funding connected to the pandemic,” said Mayor Brand.

The state of emergency declaration means all events at the Fresno Convention Center will be canceled, no special event permits will be issued, all bars will be ordered to close, and restaurants must serve half of their current capacity.

Fresno Police will be placed in charge of ensuring bars are closed.

“We will be working with the Code Enforcement officers to seek voluntary compliance,” said Police Chief Andy Hall. “However, if they refuse there will be a citation or arrest.”

Also prohibited are all public meetings of more than 50 people, and officials are also requesting meetings with under 50 people practice social distancing.

Local COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.