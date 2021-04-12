City of Fresno collaborating with car clubs for designated street cruising

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – The City of Fresno is working with local car clubs to create a designated route for vehicles to cruise without causing large traffic buildups.

Street cruising is not an illegal activity in Fresno, but it has caused traffic build-ups, attracted sideshows and street racing, and forced officers to leave other calls.

“Just because a few of them are out there causing trouble, it basically ruins everybody’s Sunday night,” said Jaime Perez, the president of Glide In-Lows Car Club.

Because of this, city leaders are collaborating with local car clubs to create designated cruising events.

“There will be rules: obviously no illegal racing, no sideshows, no donuts…but more a safe place and environment so they can do it,” said council president Luis Chavez.

Chavez says the first event will be called “Cruising for Peace” and will kick-start on May 9. The event will include food vendors and will be family-friendly, something Chavez says he hopes will change the stigma around some car clubs.

“I think there’s a stigma associated with low-riders, it’s something negative, and it’s not, it’s actually the opposite. It’s something positive that the whole family can participate and join in,” he said.

Perez says he supports Chavez’s goal, saying he believes most car clubs and their members are misunderstood.

“Most of the people with these cars are all family-related… We come out here, talk to our friends, talk to our friends from other car clubs…Mainly that’s all we do and show off our cars,” he said.

Chavez said he hopes to make these events recurring, but for now, the first one is scheduled for May 9, with food vendors participating at the ending point, Chukchansi Park.