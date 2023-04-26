FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will be assuming all operations at the City-owned Fresno Animal Center when the City’s current contract with Fresno Humane Animal Services ends, according to officials.

“Our goal at Fresno Humane Animal Services has always been to empower our city,” said FHAS Board President Brenda Mitchell. “We believe in the City of Fresno and the quality of care and compassion they will show the animals and Fresno city residents.

Officials say this operational change does not impact the goals of the City and FHAS to continue to increase live outcomes, provide resources to their community, and improve overall animal welfare.

The current contract expires on June 30, 2023, and may be extended if necessary to provide a seamless transition, officials say.

Both the City and FHAS say they are committed to working together to ensure minimal impact on all stakeholders affected by this change.

“We are grateful for the partnership we have had with Fresno Humane Animal Services since the inception of the Fresno Animal Center,” said City Manager Georgeanne White. “We look forward to continuing our mission: to remove the barriers that have historically prevented owners from reclaiming their pets.