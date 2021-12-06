City of Fresno asking residents how to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is scheduled to receive $177-million from the federal government, according to city officials. The money is meant to aid in recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and city officials are asking residents how they would like to see the money used.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) can be applied to four general areas, those being:

Public health/economic recovery

Public sector revenue loss

Essential Workers

Infrastructure

The city has put out a survey for residents to fill out a survey to collect local input. The survey is anonymous and is available in English, Spanish, Hmong, and Punjabi.

