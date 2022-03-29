FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno wants the public’s input on its plan to improve safety and traffic flow at Blackstone and McKinley Avenues.

The BNSF Blackstone McKinley Grade Separation Project aims to separate the train traffic from the vehicle and pedestrian areas.

The project team will hold an online community workshop on March 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register in advance to participate in the workshop.

Simultaneous Spanish and Hmong interpretation services are available if requested. Any further questions can be sent to Project Manager, Jesus Avitia at Jesus.Avitia@fresno.gov or (559) 621-8804.

The link to the workshop registration can be found here.