City of Fresno approves free swimming in city pools

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City council members approved a resolution Thursday to allow all children under 18 to swim for free in all city-owned pools.

The resolution, sponsored by council member Miguel Arias, said pools will be available free of charge seven days a week during summer break and will run through August 23.

“While we continue to experience a heat wave, we want to remove any barriers for our kids that are seeking to stay cool and safe,” Arias explained. “They shouldn’t have to resort to dangerous canals as relief. I want to invite our families to go out, enjoy the pools, and beat the heat.”