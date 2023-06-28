FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Fresno.

City leaders announced that Fresno is expected to receive a $250 million state fund to upgrade the city’s downtown.

For some business owners, like Teresa Negrete, owner of The Estetica La Moda, the news is welcome.

“I’ve been here 26 years,” Negrete said. “Well, actually, I’ve been doing hair for 30 years I started in Parlier.”

She and her son were among those who attended the press conference.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said that after nearly 10 months, the city will finally move forward with the revitalization of downtown.

“In what some would call an unprecedented fashion the Fresno city council unanimously, as well as our board of supervisors, supported the $250 million,” Dyer said.

Dyer said the money will be the largest single investment in the city’s history.