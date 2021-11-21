City of Fresno allocating millions of dollars for small businesses

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –The city of Fresno is receiving millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government. City leaders are allocating a portion to help local businesses.

“The midyear budget adjustment is being outlined right now as we speak,” said council president Luis Chavez, adding that the city is awaiting funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

“The City of Fresno is going to receive $177 million in the next two years.”

Chavez said the council has outlined small business assistance as one of its budget priorities, allocating $1.3 million for companies with 25 employees or less.

“iI’ll be a $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 grant.”

The District 5 representative said it could also benefit self-employed people like street vendors, as long as they file for proper permits.

“We intend to make sure that the priority is focused on those true small businesses that sometimes are just the one person running it, and maybe either siblings or children that help the family run the business, whether it’s tamales, whether it’s elotes,” said Chavez.

Aside from the $1.3 million available for small businesses recovering from the pandemic, the City of Fresno is also allocating funds towards grants for mid-sized and larger companies.

Chavez said the city council is expected to discuss the midyear budget adjustment at its meeting on December 9th.