FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fowler received a check for $5 million Tuesday from Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula to build new additions to the city and also make improvements to a 112-year-old business.

Four million dollars has been designated to build a new police headquarters along with a senior citizen center. The current police headquarters is located inside a portion of city hall. Officials say their building doesn’t have a locker room, meeting room, or training room.

“The men and women of the Fowler Police Department are very excited to build on a great partnership we have established over the past several years with Assemblymember Arambula and his office. This funding will allow the City to better serve our community and offer the highest level of public safety services,” said Fowler Police Chief Michael Reid

“It also provides a unique opportunity to co-locate our Senior Center and our Police Department, further building trust and forging strong relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve,” Chief Reid continued.

Officials say the senior citizen center is in the same position as police headquarters saying it is undersized and the facility itself poses a challenge for elderly residents.

The remaining money will go to the Fowler Improvement Association the oldest chapter of the California Federation of Women’s Clubs. The clubhouse was donated in 1910 to the club and is the only building in Fowler considered historical property by Fresno County.