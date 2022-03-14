FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fowler is morning the loss of their Mayor David Cardenas.

Cardenas passed away Friday. Cardenas had served as a member of Fowler’s City Council and was in the last year of his term as mayor of Fowler.

Cardenas helped create a city education program for families who could not afford preschool.

“Mayor Cardenas was a people person who gave much of his adult life to public service. He leaves his community of Fowler better off for his leadership and the genuine love he had for the people. He never ceased looking for ways to improve his community through all the organizations he was a member of. This gracious, polite gentleman left us too soon. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him,” Selma Mayor Scott Robertson said in a statement.

Cardenas was 67-years-old.