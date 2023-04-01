CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Corcoran celebrated the grand opening of their new public park “Gateway Park” Saturday afternoon.

People came from all over to attend the grand opening, with vendors, live bands, bounce houses, golf, corn hole, and much more.

Organizers say they are excited to share the space with the community and that it will be a place to host all sorts of events in the future.

“We want to use this, were going to have reservation opportunities, we’re going to have a lot of activities throughout the entire year so it’s gonna be maintained and kept clean, it’s gonna be highly used by the community,” said Corcoran City Manager Greg Gatzka.

This Prop 68 project that has been in the works for several years took $7.6 billion dollars to finally make this space a reality says Gatzka.

There are bbq areas, a multi-use athletic field, a jogging and walking loop, and even a BMX and skateboard track.