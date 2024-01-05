CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Clovis announced Friday that there will be a community breakfast next week to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Clovis Police Department will be hosting the Annual Community Breakfast. It will take place on Jan. 13, at the California Health Sciences University at 2500 Alluvial Ave, Clovis, CA, 93611.

Organizers of the event say this year’s theme will be, “Forty Years Later: Reflecting on the Past, Pursuing a Future of Inclusivity and Solidarity.” There will also be a keynote speaker.

Tickets are $5 and are still available to purchase. Reservations are required to attend.

For information on tickets, email Erin Ford at ErinF@cityofclovis.com.