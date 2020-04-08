City of Clovis closing playgrounds and other areas in public parks

Starting Wednesday all playgrounds, exercise equipment and covered picnic areas with more than one table will be off limits in the city parks.

Scott Redelfs, the city’s public utilities director, said the parks are heavily used.

“It was not necessarily because of touching or leaving COVID-19 on surfaces. It’s to discourage the congregation for social distancing,” he said.

The parks themselves along trails will stay open. Redelfs said signs will go up telling people the specific closed areas. Then they’lll be monitored by parks staff.

He’s not anticipating needing to do anything more than possibly caution taping structures off.

“I hope we don’t have to get to the extreme measure of putting in barricade fencing,” he said.

Amy Hance, the city’s general service manager said new rules are also on the way for Clovis Transit.

“While we’re in a state of emergency, Clovis Transit will no longer be charging any fare for any passenger,” she said.

The Roundup and Stageline busses will be free of charge starting Wednesday.

Hance said there were a couple of reasons behind the decision — they want to protect their drivers, and stop any potential spread of the virus through money handling and hopefully help those hit hardest.

“Right now is a pretty tough time for people in the community. A lot of folks are off work and we thought if there was something we could do to make traveling around a little easier, we wanted to do that,” she said.

City officials said there is no set end day to the changes, and they’ll be in effect until the statewide emergency order is lifted.