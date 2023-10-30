CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Clovis announced Monday the appointment of Chris Ekk to the position of fire chief for the Clovis Fire Department.

Ekk has more than 23 years of experience working in the fire service, including four years as Fire Chief of the Hanford Fire Department.

According to officials, Ekk joined the Clovis Fire Department in 2019 as the deputy fire chief and has served as the interim fire chief since June 2023, following the retirement of Chief John Binaski.

In his new role, Ekk will oversee a staff of 77 employees including firefighters, fire

prevention officers, and administration. In addition to leading the vital work of fire suppression

and prevention, Ekk will supervise the rebuilding of Fire Station 2.