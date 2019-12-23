City leaders speak at final public funeral for Fresno’s mass shooting victim

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The final public funeral for a Fresno mass shooting victim continued on Sunday.

Phia Vang was only 31-years-old when he, along with three others were shot and killed in the backyard of a home in southeast Fresno.

City leaders, including Mayor Lee Brand, attended the funeral. They all continue to rally around the Hmong community with the two shooters still at-large.

There was a special song performed as many gathered to remember Vang.

“As we gather here today, still reeling from the tragic death of Phia, we’re shock, scared, and angry at the unfairness and senselessness that took him from his family and friends,” said Pao Yang with The Fresno Center.

Vang was one of four men shot and killed in November.

“He loved to sing and play the guitar and drums, Phia is a big part of his family and friends lives, taking care of everyone, making him well-loved,” Yang said.

Vang a lover of sports and music, moved to Fresno from Thailand at just 8-years-old.

The eldest of six, graduated from McLane High School.

Fresno’s Mayor Lee Brand spoke at Vang’s funeral. He said Vang put his parents and siblings first.

“He sacrificed the dream of higher education to help his family’s finances, Phia made his parents proud and his father said he was a good son and a good man,” Brand said.

Vang’s family given congressional recognition from Rep. Jim Costa, along with a proclamation from the Fresno County Broad of Supervisors.

The Fresno Police also attended. Capt. Mark Salazar said more than 40 detectives have worked about 5,000 hours trying to solve this case.

“Because of the community coming together, the mayor, city council, the Fresno Center and other city leaders we have over 20 tips,” he explained.

And with the Hmong new year celebration at the fairgrounds just a few days away, the Fresno Police vow to keep everyone safe.

“Chief [Andy] Hall has committed numerous resources for the Hmong new year festivities in four days and we’re going to have dozens of officers inside the fair and outside the fair to make sure it’s safe,” Salazar said.

But the life of Vang and the other slain men will not be forgotten.

Mayor Brand calling them the sons of Fresno.

“The City of Fresno grieves for its lost sons and honor and celebrate their precious lives,” he expressed.

