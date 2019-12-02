City crews work to restore Madera Police’s non-emergency line

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — City crews are working to repair the Madera Police Department’s normal business phone line that went down Sunday afternoon.

The police department posted the news to Facebook around 12:50 p.m. that their normal business line at 675-4220 went down but their 911 line is still working and operational.

They urge the public to use 911 as normal if there is an emergency.

Residents instead can use 675-4200 and enter extension 4220 to reach dispatch for non-emergency calls while the phone line is being repaired.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com