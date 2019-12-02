City crews work to restore Madera Police’s non-emergency line

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — City crews are working to repair the Madera Police Department’s normal business phone line that went down Sunday afternoon.

The police department posted the news to Facebook around 12:50 p.m. that their normal business line at 675-4220 went down but their 911 line is still working and operational.

They urge the public to use 911 as normal if there is an emergency.

Residents instead can use 675-4200 and enter extension 4220 to reach dispatch for non-emergency calls while the phone line is being repaired.

