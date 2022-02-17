City Council votes to approve new regulations for smoke shops in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno could begin regulating smoke shops. On Thursday, the Fresno City Council voted in favor of initiating the process to impose new regulations.

“Smoke shops have not been regulated, they’ve been treated like grocery stores,” said District 3 representative Miguel Arias. “That’s why we’ve seen so many pop up in the last two years across the city. In my district alone, I used to have one smoke shop two years ago. Now I have 15.”

Arias said neighbors have complained about these businesses saturating the area.

“Some of these smoke shops are really selling a lot of products for the cannabis industry, vape pens. Some of them have even sold cannabis illegally, or individual cigarettes, which attracts a lot of the transient, homeless population,” he said.

The council member said they want to limit exterior advertising, as well as where the shops can operate.

“We’re gonna be considering things like a buffer between schools, parks, community centers and a smoke shop; distance between smoke shops so there isn’t saturation in one area.”

He said the regulations will be retroactive, which means some may be forced to close.

“We need to make sure that those who have already opened under zoning for a grocery store are regulated.”

Other conditions could include: “requiring them to have security cameras, which we do now for convenience stores and those that have alcohol sales,” said Arias. “It could mean for them to have a city license to sell tobacco. If they have a significant amount for calls for service from the police department, that might also be a reason to revoke their license to operate in that area.”

The process is in its early stages. Arias said it could take another 6-9 months before the City approves a final set of regulations. Arias added that the City will be working with smoke shops, the health department, and other advocates as they get ready to draft these requirements.