City and county crews battle southeast Fresno grass fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are battling a grass fire Thursday in southeast Fresno near a large homeless encampment, according to Fresno Fire Department.

City and county fire crews responded around 3 p.m. to the area of Parallel and Lorena avenues to the blaze as they faced high winds that drove the flames and smoke.

Fresno Fire said it has responded to more than 70 grass fires in August so far.

No other information was immediately available.

Upcoming heat wave is expected to significantly add to that total.

