SAN DIEGO — Circle K is celebrating the holiday season by offering a discount on gas in West Coast states ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

Those in California, Oregon and Washington can enjoy savings of up to 40 cents off per gallon on Tuesday, Nov. 21 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating Circle K locations part of the Circle K “Fuel Day Pop-up.” The deal also gives customers 50% off car wash services all day at locations in those states.

The move follows Sheetz, a convenience store chain in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, which is lowering its gas prices for Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 per gallon through Monday, Nov. 27.

There are several Circle K locations throughout Fresno County. Find the nearest Circle K near you on their online store locator.

“Just in time for Thanksgiving get-togethers and road trips, we’re pleased to offer this Fuel Day ‘Pop Up’ as our way of giving thanks for our valued customers,” stated George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations, Circle K West Coast Business Unit, in a release. “We hope this will make their journeys to see family and friends for the holiday a little easier.”