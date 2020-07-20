CIF announces modified sports schedule

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified sports season.

The CIF said each Section Office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs. It is anticipated that most Section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021.

We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront. California Interscholastic Federation

