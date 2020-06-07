Churches in Fresno honored highschool graduates with celebration

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A group of churches in Fresno honored their graduates with a special celebration on Saturday.

The celebration was held at Saint Matthew Baptist church parking lot, recognizing 15 grads from the class of 2020.

The church wanted to show unity, as the students all graduated from different high schools and came from different churches.

“We are a number of churches, but it’s just only one, and that’s what we try to show that there is togetherness. Regardless of the different high schools, when we come together, we come together as one people doing the same thing,” Saint Matthew Baptist Church Pastor Lawrence Chisom said.

Some of the schools that were represented included Sunnyside High School, Roosevelt High School, and Central High West.

