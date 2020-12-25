Churches cancel services, change schedules amid the pandemic

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – For many in the Central Valley, going to church on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition, but most in-person Christmas Eve services are canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, for one thing it’s dark, it’s hard to get lights and you know with the COVID it’s really put a strain on our financial situation, so we had to become creative and figure out what we were gonna do and it’s freezing cold,” said Jacqui Ramirez, director of parish operations at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Clovis.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help made the decision to cancel their midnight mass. The director of parish operations says there will be time for in-person worship in the future.

“We don’t want anybody to get sick, so we decided to just forgo that because I’m sure we’ll be able to do it in the years to come.”

Clovis Hills Community Church has seen large groups come to the Christmas services in the past, but online services are now routine. The pastor says there is even a positive aspect to that.

“I mean there will be one day in-person church again, I’m sure of that, but online church is going to be a new thing for many people and I know many people that are like, I like it better, pastor, I don’t have to get out of my pajamas and it’s great,” said Shawn Beaty, the Senior Pastor at Clovis Hills Community Church.

Clovis Hills is offering one in-person vigil, Christmas Eve service at 11:30 p.m. with COVID-19 rules in place, but the rest are online.

Over at CrossCity Christian Church in Fresno, Christmas services are online only. The associate pastor says Christmas worship transcends the need for in person services.

“Well, that’s what Christmas is all about, it’s about faith,” said Brent Deffenbacher, the Associate Pastor at CrossCity Christian Church. “It’s about believing that a gift was given through Jesus Christ and that faith extends beyond the ability to meet in-person.”