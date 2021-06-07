Church vehicle in Tulare County vandalized causing thousands in damage, deputies say

STRATHMORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect in Strathmore cut out a church transport van’s catalytic converter Saturday, causing thousands of dollars of damage to the vehicle, deputies say.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 19500 block of Roth Road in Strathmore for a call of a damaged transport van owned by Faith Baptist Church.

Investigators say the suspects cut the catalytic converter from the van. The damages and repairs are expected to cost approximately $2,000.

If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call Deputy J. Rodriguez or Sgt. J. Fulton at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (800) 808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at (559) 725-4194.