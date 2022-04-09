SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley church is asking for the community’s help after thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment were robbed last week.

“We were having our practice at the church, and we needed to get some equipment out of our trailer. We noticed that the trailer was missing,” said pastor Gilbert Carrisalez of the Tabernacle Church in Sanger.

The pastor said it happened on Thursday, March 31st.

“For us it’s a priority because we’re looking at over $30,000 worth of equipment.”

The pastor said they asked around the neighborhood and got some surveillance video. He said a gray SUV was parked on the church property when the theft happened last week.

Carrisalez said they were able to recover the trailer the next day, but it was empty.

“Our appeal though, is to those that have taken the equipment if they would find it in their hearts to give it back to us and I won’t press any charges.”

In the meantime, the Tabernacle Church is working to raise funds for new equipment. They’re having a taco sale on Sunday at 3pm at the church, located at 1810 Swan Avenue, Sanger. To order in advance, call: 559-593-2748

They’re also accepting donations in person, or online.

“And then just put an additional note that it’s for the sound equipment. What’ll happen is, if they give us all their information, they can get a tax write off at the end of the year.”

For now, the pastor has one last message to those who stole the equipment:

“I’ve been in your shoes, I’ve made some bad decisions in my life, and I know what that’s like, but I also know what it’s like to have mercy, and so what’s been given to me, I wanna give back to you.”