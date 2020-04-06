Church holds drive-In service to celebrate Palm Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — In this new normal of social distancing, many churches have taken to online services. But on this Palm Sunday, a local church found a different way.

Many are used to celebrating inside together but right now because of social distancing, congregation members at New Beginnings Community Baptist Church in Fresno are having for the first time, drive-In style.

“It’s a lot better than just sitting at home on your couch, getting out and at least staying in your car so that way you’re safe but getting to see and waive to other people without having to break any of the barriers with social distancing,” said Caryn Tong, a church member.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been tough on everyone, including Tong, as a small business owner she had to close. But she says she’s leaning on faith, like always.

“During this time everybody needs to have a little more faith, bottom line, God’s in control,” said Tong.

A reason why, Associate Pastor Mario Zuniga says it’s important to find ways to worship together.

“The church still goes on no matter what happens, we’re still here to preach the gospel,” he said.

Zuniga says they wanted to obey the social distancing guidelines but celebrate Palm Sunday.

So, they decided to have service in the parking lot while members stayed in their cars.

Another thing they did was hand out free groceries.

“After the preaching, after everything is done and we dismiss, and the cars will come around and pick up a bag of food, what we’re trying to do still is feed the community,” Zuniga said.

He says they plan on holding another Drive-In service next Sunday for Easter.

“It’s a blessing to have right now in this time of this pandemic to be able to reach people on a different platform,” he said.

