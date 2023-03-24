MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has found his forever home, thanks to the kindness of a local area sheriff.

“We’re so excited to announce that Chunk has found his forever home. Thank you to everyone who shared our posts and helped us get to this moment,” says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, which was also “National Puppy Day”, Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke introduced the community to Chunk and asked for someone to adopt him.

Warnke says he made a vehicle stop a couple of days ago and Chunk’s owner was just so upset. Chunk was being surrendered because his owner lost his house, and was going to move into a trailer.

“I’ll make you a deal between now and Saturday. If you adopt Chunk, want to adopt chunk, I will pay all your fees personally because he needs a good home,” Warnke says.

And his message worked. Chunk has found his forever home.