FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tequila Fest is taking place this weekend in Chukchansi Park. The event will feature headliners T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon and will have food, trucks, vendors, and tequila. The event will be presented by Don Julio and 21 Seeds Tequila.

According to officials, Chukchansi Park will be transformed into the tequila epicenter of the state.

Guests can visit the Tequila Tastery in the Estrella Jalisco Cantina for various samples of tequila, along with 10 tastings available for $25. The plaza along Tulare Street will become Agave Valley, where they are going to feature the Estrella Jalisco Stage, Vendor Village, a mechanical bull, a face painter, and more. Cigar Mas Fino Lounge will be presented by Michelob Ultra for the evening. Cigar Mas Fino is the first cigar lounger of its kind at the ballpark.

“This event is going to be an incredible showcase of the kind of high-caliber event Chukchansi Park is able to host,” said Derek Franks, the Fresno Grizzlies president. “From Agave Alley to the Don Julio & 21 Seeds Stage, downtown Fresno is going to be electric on Saturday

evening.”

There are also going to be a multitude of local acts supporting headliners, including J Rose, Breath of Evolution, Hard Times, and The Box on the Don Julio & 21 Seeds Stage. Some of the Central Valley’s top food trucks are going to be highlighted as well, which will include Aguas Las Rnacheritas, Los Toritos, Mangonazo, Maricos Las Brisas, SnoBiz, Spicy Birdz, Tacos La Vaporera, Where’s the Food, and Yasss Fish Tacos.

“Central California has been buzzing for weeks over this incredible throwback hip-hop entertainment with T.I., Rick Ross, and Lil Jon,” said Lance Cardoza, Executive Vice President of Capitol International Productions, Inc. “We are excited to see Chukchansi Park full of festival goers for this inaugural Tequila Fest Fresno!”

The tickets for Tequila Fest are available from $75 at TequilaFestFresno.com.

Chukchansi Park gates will be open at 4:30 p.m. until the expectation that the event will run until midnight. Chukchansi Park is located in the heart of downtown and features views of the Fresno skyline and the nearby Sierra Mountains.