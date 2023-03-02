COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $36,000 donation to the Fresno Police Chief’s Foundation to help launch a specialized narcotic K-9 team was announced on Thursday. The money, from the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, is designed to help combat the Central Valley’s escalating fentanyl epidemic.

Two K-9s, trained specifically in fentanyl detection, will join the fight against the deadly drug that has claimed thousands of lives, officials say.

Fresno Police say the new K-9 unit will offer significant support to the Fentanyl Overdose Resolution Team (FORT), which includes the Fresno Police Department, Clovis Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overdoses are now the leading cause of preventable death among people ages 18 to 45, ahead of suicide, traffic accidents, and gun violence.

Officials say that between 2021 and 2022, FORT responded to over 130 overdoses in the Central Valley, resulting in 59 deaths, with the majority of the overdoses involving kids aged 16 to 23 years old.