Chukchansi Casino announces plan for reopening

COARSEGOLD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino announced on Friday its plan for opening after closing due to public and tribal health precautions surrounding COVID-19 on March 20.

The management team said the gaming floor will be open with fewer slot machines, going from 1,800 to 1,200 to increase the distance between players.

All tables will have a maximum seating of three per table, and touchless transactions will continue throughout the property. All guests must be 21 and over to enter the resort and casino.

The reopening will be in a limited capacity with added sanitation procedures, social distance practices and increased safety protocols to protect team members and guests and will implement its first phase of reopening on June 1.

Select restaurants will reopen with limited menus, reduced seating and no buffet options. Hotel rooms aren’t available to the public for booking and all promotional events, slot tournaments and concerts have been postponed.

Chukchansi said as part of these protective measures, team members and guests will be required to wear a mask and undergo a temperature screening before entering the casino property.

For updates and more information, please visit ChukchansiGold.com.

