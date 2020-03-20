Chukchansi Casino announces emergency temporary closure due to precautions against COVID-19

COARSEGOLD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino announced the property will temporarily close on Friday at 6 p.m. through March 31 due to Precautions Against COVID-19.

Chukchansi Economic Development Authority (CEDA) and the management team at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino released the following:

“The closure is required by the Tribe’s compact with the State of California, which mandates that the casino be operated in compliance with the Tribe’s federally-approved gaming ordinance.”

The ordinance, as well as National Indian Gaming Commission regulations, requires that the facility be operated in a manner that adequately protects the public health and safety.

Based on the current health emergency, the CEDA board has determined that a temporary closure is required to protect the public health and safety.

The temporary closure will be re-evaluated as the board remains in communication with national and local health officials.

The CEDA board has been meeting daily and held multiple conference calls with government agencies regarding COVID-19.

Although there haven’t been any COVID-19 cases linked to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, CEDA has decided to temporarily close the property.

The temporary closure is a direct response of the board’s decision to help minimize potential spread of the virus.

CEDA and property management have been closely monitoring the guidelines and recommendations made daily by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), California Department of Public Health and the NIGC.

The board is taking the next steps to help protect their tribe, guests, team members and community.

As one of the largest employers in Madera County and despite the temporary closure, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino has made the decision to extend its team member health benefits without interruption including vision, dental, hearing and medical.

“While this decision is difficult, we believe this temporary closure is the responsible thing to do for the safety and well-being of our tribe, team members and guests,” said Claudia Gonzales, Chairwoman for the Tribal Council of the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians.

“As we support national, statewide and local efforts, our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID19. We stand with our community as we support each other through this trying time. Together, our tribe will get through this, our team will return and we look forward to the day when we welcome back our guests to Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.”

