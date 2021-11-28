Christmas tree prices rise amid shortage this holiday season

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and if you’re looking for a tree, they’re pricier and short in supply this year.

“We started the 19th and sales have been very good,” said Linda Knotts, owner at Skookum Tree on Shaw Avenue, “People are really wanting to get a Christmas tree because there’s a shortage.”

Knotts said they’re seeing about 100 families a day. Buyers will notice something different this year:

“Prices have gone up, everything’s gone up –the economy, labor, the product,” said Knotts.

“My mom is the one that usually buys fresh trees and she had told me that the prices went up,” said shopper Carolina Damian. “But I feel like for the tree we got it’s actually a pretty fair price.”

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, a live tree may cost you 5 to 10 percent more than last year.

Experts point to this summer’s heat and drought as some of the contributing factors for live tree shortage and price increases.

If you’re going the artificial route, experts say that the price hike is 10 to 30 percent due to shipping and labor problems affecting other industries.

For those heading to tree lots before they run out, Knotts has one piece of advice.

“Put your tree outside, don’t put it right in the house ‘cause it’s so early you don’t want them to dry out to soon,” said Knotts.