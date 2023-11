FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The 40th annual Christmas Tree Lighting in the City of Sanger will be hosted on Wednesday.

Organizers say they will kick off the Christmas season by lighting the Sanger Christmas Tree, in the downtown area of the City of Sanger, in Brehler Square.

According to the Sanger Scene, festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., the Lighting of the Tree at 6:30 p.m., and Santa Arrives at 7 p.m.

For more information about this holiday celebration, visit their Instagram page.