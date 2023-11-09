FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Be sure to put on your walking shoes, warm clothes, blankets, and hot cocoa ready, as Christmas Tree Lane announced on Thursday, “walk only” nights are returning on Dec. 2.

Since 1920, homes along Van Ness Avenue have been decked out with Christmas lights and decorations every Christmas season.

Each December, North Van Ness Boulevard in Fig Garden becomes a one-way street lined with hundreds of trees and homes all decked with Christmas lights and decorations for the holidays. Visitors can drive the two-mile stretch from Shields to Shaw all the way until Christmas Day.

After four years since 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of “walk nights” at Christmas Tree Lane in 2020.

Christmas Tree Lane has announced they will return to “walk only” nights, which will start on opening night on Dec. 2.

The second walk-only night will be on Dec. 12.

The Christmas tree lane hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

