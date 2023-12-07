REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – In Reedley, a winter wonderland comes to life with a mystical forest and train ride for the whole family.

At Hillcrest Farms in Reedley, there are train rides, a corn dog stand, vendors, and Santa pictures for all to enjoy.

Organizers say the 13-minute train ride is $5 per person for ages two and up and is on Saturdays and Sundays.

With Hillcrest Farms having a tree farm, staff says they grow Monterey Pines trees and you can cut your very own tree for $85 no matter the size. This is available until Dec. 10.

Hillcrest Farms holiday activities are open daily until Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be open on Saturday, Dec. 23.

A pajama Christmas party will be available until Dec. 23. and is $40 which includes unlimited train rides, cookies, hot chocolate, live music, and pictures with Santa.

